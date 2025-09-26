60th Emotion Bowl belongs to Skyline

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – On a night where emotions were high and the stands were packed, it was the Skyline Grizzlies that made sure the goalposts at Ravsten Stadium stayed powder blue. They did so by setting the tone early with their explosive offense.

On the opening drive of the game, it was running back Aaron Ojeda who got the Grizz on the board first with a redzone touchdown run to put Skyline up 7-0 early. After forcing an Idaho Falls three-and-out, Skyline put together another touchdown drive, highlighted by a long throw from quarterback Cooper Thomas to receiver Jon Garcia to get them down inside the 5-yard line.

Zyan Crockett got to show off his speed and playmaking ability multiple times throughout this game. Early in the first, he took a reverse handoff from Aaron Ojeda and went untouched to the endzone, extending the Skyline lead to 21. Then, later in the first half, Crockett scored on a trick play. On an Idaho Falls punt, Taylor Taylor fielded the ball, broke towards the Tiger sideline, then flipped the ball to Crockett, who took it all the way back for another Skyline touchdown.

Skyline takes a commanding 55-13 victory in the 60th edition of the Emotion Bowl, and keeps the goalposts at Ravsten Stadium powder blue. You can send final scores, game footage, pictures, and Athlete of the Week nominations to sports@localnews8.com