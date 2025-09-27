Ririe continues undefeated run with win over Firth

FIRTH, Idaho (KIFI) – A conference opener for both teams, this game saw Ririe continue their bid for an undefeated season by defeating Firth handily, 45 to 18. However, it was the Firth Cougars that got on the board first.

The opening drive for the Firth offense was productive, including a nice play where quarterback Brycen Andersen connected with Ricky Arriaga, resulting in a first down after Arriaga took a big hit but held on to the ball. Moments later, Andersen rolled left while under pressure and found Quinton Hall wide open for a touchdown. After a failed 2-point conversion, the score sat at 6-0 Cougars.

However, from that point on, Ririe took over with their run-heavy offense, ending up with 45 points in the lopsided victory. You can send final scores, game footage, pictures, and Athlete of the Week nominations to sports@localnews8.com