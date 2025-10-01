Wednesday high school scores – October 1
BOYS H.S. SOCCER
Shelley 1
Skyline 0
Bonneville 0
Idaho Falls 8
GIRLS H.S. SOCCER
Idaho Falls 2
Bonneville 1
H.S. VOLLEYBALL
(Number of Sets Won)
Aberdeen 0
Malad 3
Grace 1
Oakley 3
