Wednesday high school scores – October 1

BOYS H.S. SOCCER
Shelley   1
Skyline    0

Bonneville  0
Idaho Falls  8

GIRLS H.S. SOCCER
Idaho Falls  2
Bonneville  1

H.S. VOLLEYBALL
(Number of Sets Won)
Aberdeen  0
Malad   3

Grace 1
Oakley 3

