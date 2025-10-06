Monday high school scores – October 6
(KIFI)
BOYS H.S. SOCCER
Blackfoot 7
Bonneville 1
Hillcrest 1
Shelley 1 (tie)
Idaho Falls 2
Skyline 1
H.S. VOLLEYBALL SCORES
(Number of Sets Won)
Rigby 3
Canyon Ridge 0
Ririe 3
Salmon 0
