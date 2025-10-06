Skip to Content
Monday high school scores – October 6

BOYS H.S. SOCCER
Blackfoot  7
Bonneville  1

Hillcrest  1
Shelley   1 (tie)

Idaho Falls  2
Skyline  1

H.S. VOLLEYBALL SCORES
(Number of Sets Won)
Rigby  3
Canyon Ridge  0

Ririe  3
Salmon  0

