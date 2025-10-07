Tuesday high school volleyball scores – October 7
(KIFI)
(Number of Sets Won)
Thunder Ridge 0
Madison 3
Bonneville 0
Idaho Falls 3
Firth 3
North Fremont 2
Mackay 3
Watersprings 0
Hagerman 0
Rockland 3
