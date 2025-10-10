Rigby takes rivalry win over Madison in Rexburg

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – The Rigby Trojans overcame a slight halftime deficit to take a 23-19 win in a rivalry match-up against the Madison Bobcats tonight in Rexburg.

Heading into the half, Madison held a slim 7-3 lead over the defending 6A state champs. Coming out of halftime, the Trojans turned the tide in their favor. Quarterback Jacob Flowers found Owen Golding for a sizeable gain during the drive. Then, on fourth-and-short down in the red zone, Flowers kept the ball himself, spinning twice and crossing the goal line for 6 and the lead.

Later on in the quarter, it was this week's Sermon Service and Electric Student-Athlete of the Week Amani Morel punched in a short yardage run for a touchdown, and after the extra point, the Trojans led 17-7.

Madison's offense continued to battle. Late in the game, they followed up a strong run from Brock Hammond with a jump-ball grab from Cannon Korth, but Rigby held them off and took a 23-19 win in Rexburg.

