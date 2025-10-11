Skyline dominates Thunder Ridge in ‘Berger Bowl’ victory, 31-7

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Skyline Grizzlies kept their winning ways rolling Friday night in the 2025 Berger Bowl, taking a 31-7 victory at Ravsten Stadium.

Skyline struck first as Zyan Crockett broke free on the opening drive for a big gain that set up the Grizzly offense inside the Thunder Ridge red zone. From there, Gage Searle took a toss to the outside and wheeled his way in for the score, helping Skyline to an early 7-0 lead.

The Grizzlies kept the pressure on Thunder into the second quarter. Crockett picked up another big gain, which set up a Caden Cruz rushing touchdown. Cruz weaved his way through the Titan defense for the score and a 14-point lead.

Just before halftime, Skyline's lead would expand even further. Sawyer Davis ran right over the goal line and into the end zone for a 21-0 lead. In the second half, the Grizzly defense held strong, allowing just one touchdown, while the offense continued to add to its lead. The final score from Ravsten Stadium, Skyline 31, Thunder Ridge 7.

