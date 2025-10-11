Sugar-Salem Dominates South Fremont, 41-20

The Sugar-Salem Diggers hosted the South Fremont Cougars and delivered a commanding 41-20 victory, taking control early and never letting up.

South Fremont started with a spark as Cy Hill connected with Nash Brower, who juked a defender for a first down, but the drive stalled. Sugar-Salem responded on their first possession with Frank Fillmore rolling out and hitting Kaden Nate for a first down. On the same drive, Ace Clark powered into the end zone, putting the Diggers up 7-0.

The Diggers kept the pressure on with a surprise onside kick by Latrell Markle, who recovered it himself, giving Sugar-Salem’s offense another chance. They capitalized quickly, marching down the field with Fillmore keeping the ball for a sideline sprint and another first down. The drive ended with Fillmore finding Sam Chappell, who finished the job for another touchdown.