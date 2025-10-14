Tuesday high school volleyball scores – October 14
(KIFI)
(Number of Sets)
Rigby 0
Madison 3
Shelley 1
Idaho Falls 3
Malad 3
Sugar-Salem 2
West Jefferson 0
Firth 3
Ririe 3
North Fremont 2
