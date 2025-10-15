Skip to Content
Wednesday high school volleyball scores – October 15

(Number of Sets)
North Fremont  0
Ririe  3

Malad  3
Wendell  0

Declo  1
West Side  3

Bear Lake  3
American Falls  0

