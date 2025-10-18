Highland holds off Skyline for 31-14 victory

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Highland Rams tamed the Skyline Grizzlies Friday night in Pocatello, on the back of an impressive first half performance.

Coming out of halftime, Highland led 24-6, and Skyline looked to set the tone for the rest of the game with their first possession. Caden Cruz rumbled for a big run early in the quarter, and it looked as if Skyline's offense was coming to life.

That drive ended with no points for the Grizz, when quarterback John Giannini fumbled, and Karver Kap of Highland dove on the loose ball, giving Highland the ball back.

The Rams cashed in on that turnover. QB Jacob Vincent launched a ball deep downfield to Cedric Mitchell for a big gain. Moments later, Mitchell again picked up a chunk of yards, this time on the ground; however, Skyline's defense would hold firm and not allow any points on that drive.

Highland's early lead proved insurmountable for Skyline, and the Rams took the 31-14 win, improving to 6-2 on their season.

