Madison hands Minico their second loss of the season, 31-12

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – The Madison Bobcats handed Minico their second loss of the season in Rexburg tonight, taking a 31-12 victory at Bobcat Stadium.

It was Minico who struck first, after taking a tip-drill interception down to the 5-yard line. Spartan QB Logan Wayment punched in a short touchdown moments later, and a missed PAT held the score at 6-0 Minico.

Madison then had another turnover scare on the following drive, when a Minico defender punched the ball free from the hands of Brock Hammond; however, the Bobcats recovered. Hammond had a redemption run a few plays later, taking a pitch from QB Micah Dougherty down to around the 15-yard line. That set up a Brayson Stoddard field goal just moments later, cutting the deficit to 6-3.

Stoddard would then add another field goal in the second quarter, tying the game up at 6 a piece. The second half saw the Madison offense erupt for 25 points en route to a 31-12 victory, improving to 5-3 on the season.

