Preston’s defense steps up in 12-7 win over Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A key conference game between Preston and Pocatello ended in victory for the Indians, thanks in part to defensive plays made throughout.

Preston's defense was making plays all night long. On an offensive drive early in the game for Pocatello, Miles Henrie made a great play to end a screen play before it began, tackling Houston Himmerich near the line of scrimmage. Another play, this time made by Jojo Lumpkin, as he put a nice hit on a Poky receiver to break up the pass.

Later, the Indians' defense forced a turnover. A tip-drill interception caught by Treston Day. In this low-scoring affair, it was Preston's defense that made enough plays to propel the team to their third win of the campaign.

