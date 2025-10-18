West Jefferson dominates Firth in 48-6 rout

FIRTH, Idaho (KIFI) – The West Jefferson Panthers dominated the Firth Cougars Friday night, riding consistent offense to a 48-6 win.

Already up 21-6 before halftime, Justus Bertenshaw extended their lead further with a powerful run for 6. After the PAT, the score moved to 28-6.

Later, West Jefferson's Mac Hall took a long run all the way down for 6 more, outrunning Firth's defense to put the score at 34-6. Bertenshaw notched another touchdown run later in the game, and the final score here was 48-6. West Jefferson improves to 7-1, while the Cougars fall to 2-7.

