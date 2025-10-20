Monday girls district H.S. volleyball tournament scores – October 20
(KIFI)
4A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
(2) South Fremont 3
(3) Teton 0
2A DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT
(2) Grace 3
(3) Alturas Prep 0
(1) Butte County 3
(2) Grace 1
