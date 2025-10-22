Skip to Content
Wednesday girls district H.S. volleyball tournament scores – October 22

(Number of Sets Won)
4A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
(3) Teton  1
(2) South Fremont 3

2A DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT
(2) Grace   3
(3) Alturas Prep  0

