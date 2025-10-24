Friday high school football scores – October 24
(KIFI)
Madison 28
Highland 17
Pocatello 7
Century 42
Thunder Ridge 7
Rigby 52
Idaho Falls 6
Hillcrest 55
Bonneville 21
Skyline 47
Shelley 21
Blackfoot 39
Sugar-Salem 54
Teton 8
American Falls 43
Declo 14
Preston 14
Snake River 30
Aberdeen 48
Soda Springs 20
Butte County 12
Grace 57
North Fremont 21
West Jefferson 6
Ririe 68
Salmon 14
Rockland 72
North Gem 78
West Side 40
Malad 8
Mackay 66
Watersprings 22
WYOMING H.S. FOOTBALL SCORES
Jackson Hole 28
Cody 48
Star Valley 47
Green River 7
Lovell 22
Cokeville 20
Pinedale 12
Hot Springs County 21
Big Piney 39
Shoshoni 24