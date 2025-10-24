Skip to Content
Friday high school football scores – October 24

today at 10:38 PM
(KIFI)
Madison  28
Highland  17

Pocatello  7
Century  42

Thunder Ridge  7 
Rigby  52

Idaho Falls  6
Hillcrest  55

Bonneville  21
Skyline  47

Shelley  21
Blackfoot  39

Sugar-Salem  54
Teton  8

American Falls  43
Declo  14

Preston  14
Snake River  30

Aberdeen  48
Soda Springs  20

Butte County  12
Grace  57

North Fremont    21
West Jefferson  6

Ririe  68
Salmon  14

Rockland  72
North Gem  78

West Side  40
Malad  8

Mackay 66
Watersprings 22

WYOMING H.S. FOOTBALL SCORES
Jackson Hole 28
Cody  48

Star Valley  47
Green River  7

Lovell  22
Cokeville  20

Pinedale  12
Hot Springs County  21

Big Piney 39
Shoshoni  24

