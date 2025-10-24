Hillcrest cruises past Idaho Falls 55-6 on Senior Night

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Senior Night was about as good as it could get for the Hillcrest Knights on Friday night, as they took a dominant 55-6 win over the Idaho Falls Tigers to wrap up the regular season.

The Knights' offense came out of the gate in a full sprint. Right after the opening kickoff, quarterback Tyson Sweetwood handed the ball to Dax Sargent. Sargent took off for a 65-yard touchdown, weaving his way through the Idaho Falls defense for the score and a 7-0 lead about 20 seconds into the game.

Later in the first, the Hillcrest defense forced the Tigers to punt. That's when returner Ethan Saunders returned the ball all the way down to the Idaho Falls 3-yard line, setting up a touchdown just moments later. A little bit later, the Knights' defense forced yet another punt. This time there would be no return. Krew Holland blocked the I.F. punt and fell on the ball in the end zone, further extending the lead to 21 points.

Hillcrest kept it rolling, later on during a redzone trip, Bo Ellsworth punched in a short-yardage run to make the score 28-0 with 5 minutes left in the first quarter. The Knights rode this offensive explosion to a dominant 55-6 win to cap off their regular season.

We want to hear from you! Send final scores, game footage, pictures, and Athlete of the Week nominations to sports@localnews8.com