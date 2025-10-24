Madison tops Highland 28-17 to secure playoff spot

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Madison Bobcats secured themselves a spot in the 6A state tournament tonight with their 28-17 win over the Highland Rams.

On the opening drive of the game, Madison's defense forced a Highland punt. However, the Rams caught a break when that punt hit off the back of a Madison player, and the punt team made the recovery, bringing the Highland offense right back onto the field.

The Rams then quickly capitalized on that turnover. Quarterback Jacob Vincent found Andrew Scott for a massive gain down near the goal line. Later that same drive, Vincent found Scott once more, this time for 6. After the extra point, the Rams held a 7-0 lead.

Madison's offense came out hot, looking for a response to that touchdown, as Brock Hammond took a direct snap for a large gain. However, the Bobcats could not get points on the board and were forced to punt the ball away. That punt pinned the Highland offense down inside their own 1-yard line.

The Bobcats' defense made a huge play moments later. Highland's Jacob Vincent dropped back to pass and had the ball deflected in mid-air, which allowed Madison's Lucas Fransen to pick it off and run it back for a pick-6, tying the game at 7 a side.

From there, it was Madison that led the way, taking an 11-point victory and securing their spot in the state championship tournament.