Rigby dominates Thunder Ridge in season finale

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Rigby Trojans closed out their 2025 regular season on a high note, winning in dominant fashion over the Thunder Ridge Titans by a score of 52-7.

Rigby wasted no time on their first offensive drive, capping off a 6-play sequence with a Jacob Flowers touchdown pass to senior Ledger Peterson down in the redzone, and after the extra point, the Trojans had a 7-0 lead. After the Rigby defense forced a punt on the Titans' opening drive, their offense got right back to work.

Flowers capped off the drive with yet another passing touchdown. This time, he found senior Weston Carlson, who made one man miss and cruised into the end zone for another touchdown, extending the lead to 14 once the point after was tacked on.

The Titans' ensuing drive ended abruptly, as Ryan Taylor was hit from behind after gaining around 8 to 10 yards, and lost the ball in the process. Rigby's Jayden Belnap dove on it, securing great field position for the methodical Rigby offense.

Flowers and the Trojans cashed in immediately. The very first play after the turnover, the senior signal caller looped a ball in to Cannon Korth, who made the grab in the end zone, putting Flowers at three passing touchdowns before the first quarter ended.

Rigby ran away with this game, taking a decisive 52-7 victory over the Thunder Ridge Titans. The next stop for Rigby? The 6A state tournament. We want to hear from you! Send final scores, game footage, pictures, and Athlete of the Week nominations to sports@localnews8.com