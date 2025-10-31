Madison holds off Boise 17-14 to advance in 6A playoffs

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – Madison is now moving on in the 6A state playoff after a tight 17-14 victory over the Boise Braves in Rexburg tonight.

Brennan Dredge of Madison started things off right for the team, as he took the opening kickoff past midfield and all the way down into plus territory, setting up the Bobcat offense in great field position. That drive would end in a converted field goal for Madison, and they took an early 3-0 lead.

On the responding drive for Boise, they gained some momentum. Logan McDonald found a huge hole and took off for a sizable gain. However, later that same drive, the Madison defense made a play. Boise quarterback Wayne Bower rolled left and aired a ball out downfield. Madison's Mason Phillips had a beat on it and picked it off. Phillips returned it all the way to midfield, but a Boise penalty put Madison even deeper into Braves territory.

The Bobcats took advantage, as Micah Dougherty connected with Baden Wheeler in the end zone, and they extended the lead to 10-0. Those 10 points proved to be all the difference for Madison, as they took the 17-14 win.

We want to hear from you! You can send final scores, game footage, pictures, and Athlete of the Week nominations to sports@localnews8.com