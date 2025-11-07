Hillcrest advances to 5A State Semifinals with 35-14 win over Lakeland

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Hillcrest is moving on in the 5A High School Football State Playoff after defeating the Lakeland Hawks 35-14 in front of the Knight faithful at Westmark Stadium Friday night.

While the Knights ended up winning this game by 3 scores, the first quarter of this 2024 State Semifinal rematch was tight. Lakeland took the first lead of the game when quarterback Peyton Hillman rolled left and fired a cross-body pass to Jaron Yager for the early touchdown, giving the Hawks the early 7-0 lead.

Hillcrest manufactured a response. Tyson Sweetwood got the drive going when he found Dax Sargent for a big gain down the sideline, setting up the Knights' offense just outside the red zone.

From there, Tyson Sweetwood bullied his way closer and closer to the goal line over the course of a few plays, before finally pushing his way into the end zone for a game-tying touchdown.

After 1 quarter, this was still tied at 7, but the Knights would eventually pull away, taking a dominant 35-14 win over the Lakeland Hawks.