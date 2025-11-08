Saturday H.S. football playoff scores – November 8
(KIFI)
3A
(5) Aberdeen 28
(4) Priest River 12
2A
(2) Kamiah 44
(7) Raft River 16
1A
(5) Carey 40
(4) Coeur du Christ 34
