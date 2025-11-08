Skip to Content
Saturday H.S. football playoff scores – November 8

By
Published 9:36 PM

(KIFI)
3A
(5) Aberdeen      28
(4) Priest River  12

2A
(2) Kamiah       44
(7) Raft River    16            

1A
(5) Carey                       40
(4) Coeur du Christ       34

