Ririe Remains Perfect and is On Their Way to the Title

RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Ririe Bulldogs punched their ticket to the Idaho high school football state championship with a hard-fought 14-8 victory over the Aberdeen Tigers in the Class 4A semifinals Friday night at the ICCU Dome.

The game marked the second meeting between the East Idaho rivals this season, with Ririe having won the regular-season matchup 20-8. Friday’s rematch was a lower-scoring, defensive battle, but the result remained the same as Rigby’s fast, strong, and timely defense powered them to a fourth quarter brawl.

Both teams punted on their opening possessions, setting the tone for a physical ground battle. Rigby broke the scoreless tie early in the second quarter when quarterback back Braylon Moon plunged into the end zone from the goal line for a touchdown.

Ririe's defense, a hallmark of its historic undefeated season, continued to dominate. Late in the first half, Aberdeen drove deep into Rigby territory, reaching the 1-yard line. With four chances to score, the Tigers were stuffed inches short of the goal line on fourth down, preserving Ririe's shutout into halftime.

Aberdeen finally got on the board late in the second half with a touchdown and two-point conversion, cutting the deficit to 14-8. However, Ririe's defense held firm in the closing minutes, sealing the victory and keeping its perfect record intact.

With the win, Ririe advances to the state championship game