Skip to Content
Sports

Tuesday girls H.S. basketball scores – November 18

MGN Online
By
New
Published 9:46 PM

(KIFI)
Idaho Falls  28
Madison   47

Bonneville  34
Rigby  56

Blackfoot   65
Century    32

Firth  55
American Falls  28

Ririe  36
Malad  56

Grace  59
Aberdeen  40

Alturas Prep  29
Watersprings  58

Article Topic Follows: Sports
Girls Basketball
scores
sports line

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.