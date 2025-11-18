Tuesday girls H.S. basketball scores – November 18
Idaho Falls 28
Madison 47
Bonneville 34
Rigby 56
Blackfoot 65
Century 32
Firth 55
American Falls 28
Ririe 36
Malad 56
Grace 59
Aberdeen 40
Alturas Prep 29
Watersprings 58
