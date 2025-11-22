Saturday girls high school basketball scores – November 22
(KIFI)
Skyline 43
Bishop Kelly 42
Thunder Ridge 59
Kuna 47
Madison 40
Rocky Mountain 42
Jerome 41
Shelley 33
Malad 57
Parma 36
Valley 24
Butte County 71
Watersprings 4
Salmon 39
