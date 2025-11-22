Skip to Content
Sports

Saturday girls high school basketball scores – November 22

MGNonline
By
today at 10:34 PM
Published 10:02 PM

(KIFI)
Skyline   43
Bishop Kelly  42

Thunder Ridge  59
Kuna   47

Madison   40
Rocky Mountain  42

Jerome  41
Shelley   33

Malad   57
Parma   36

Valley  24
Butte County  71

Watersprings   4
Salmon   39

Article Topic Follows: Sports
Girls Basketball
scores
sports line

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.