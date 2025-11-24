Monday high school scores – November 24
H.S. FOOTBALL
5A CHAMPIONSHIP
(1) Hillcrest 14
(2) Bishop Kelly 31
GIRLS H.S. BASKETBALL
Hillcrest 45
Skyline 58
