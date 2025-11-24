Skip to Content
Sports

Monday high school scores – November 24

MGNonline
By
New
Published 9:23 PM

(KIFI)
H.S. FOOTBALL
5A CHAMPIONSHIP
(1) Hillcrest   14
(2) Bishop Kelly  31

GIRLS H.S. BASKETBALL
Hillcrest   45
Skyline    58

Article Topic Follows: Sports
Girls Basketball
high school football
sports line

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.