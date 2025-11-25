Skip to Content
Sports

Tuesday girls high school basketball scores – November 25

basketball on court
MGN online
basketball on court
By
Updated
today at 10:11 PM
Published 9:49 PM

(KIFI)
Rigby  47
Pocatello  30

Sugar-Salem  72
Butte County   56

West Side  55
Firth    61

Ririe  29
Bear Lake  65

Watersprings  27
North Gem     28

Article Topic Follows: Sports
Girls Basketball
scores
sports line

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.