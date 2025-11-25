Tuesday girls high school basketball scores – November 25
Rigby 47
Pocatello 30
Sugar-Salem 72
Butte County 56
West Side 55
Firth 61
Ririe 29
Bear Lake 65
Watersprings 27
North Gem 28
