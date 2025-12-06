Saturday high school basketball scores – December 6
(KIFI)
BOYS SCORES
Rigby 59
Timberline 51
Preston 62
Borah 27
Sugar-Salem 59
Kimberly 35
West Side 47
Marsh Valley 44
Bear Lake 42
Teton 79
New Plymouth 59
Malad 40
Castleford 20
Watersprings 67
CAREY HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT DAY 2
Carey 33
Butte County 50
Murtaugh 34
Mackay 39
GIRLS SCORES
Minico 35
Highland 62
Madison 63
Skyline 44
Rigby 66
Shelley 36
Century 19
Hillcrest 51
American Falls 25
South Fremont 44
Castleford 41
Watersprings 35
SUGAR-SALEM SHOOTOUT DAY 3
Blackfoot 26
Sugar-Salem 51
Grantsville, UT 47
Preston 41
Syracuse, UT 53
Bear Lake 48
DESERT HILLS HOLIDAY CLASSIC
Salem Hills, UT 38
Soda Springs 41
JERRY CALLEN MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT DAY 3
Twin Falls 46
Butte County 64
Raft River 28
Butte County 70
Mackay 63
Nampa 39
RIRIE BULLDOG SHOOTOUT
Malad 57
West Jefferson 30
Firth 55
Murtaugh 53
Ambrose 53
Grace 57