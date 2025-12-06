Skip to Content
Saturday high school basketball scores – December 6

today at 11:12 PM
Published 10:45 PM

BOYS SCORES
Rigby  59
Timberline  51

Preston  62
Borah  27

Sugar-Salem  59
Kimberly  35

West Side  47
Marsh Valley  44

Bear Lake  42
Teton  79

New Plymouth  59
Malad  40

Castleford  20
Watersprings 67

CAREY HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT DAY 2
Carey  33
Butte County  50

Murtaugh  34
Mackay   39

GIRLS SCORES
Minico  35
Highland  62

Madison  63
Skyline   44

Rigby  66
Shelley  36

Century  19
Hillcrest   51

American Falls  25
South Fremont   44

Castleford  41
Watersprings  35

SUGAR-SALEM SHOOTOUT DAY 3
Blackfoot  26
Sugar-Salem  51

Grantsville, UT  47
Preston   41

Syracuse, UT  53
Bear Lake    48

DESERT HILLS HOLIDAY CLASSIC
Salem Hills, UT   38
Soda Springs   41

JERRY CALLEN MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT DAY 3
Twin Falls  46
Butte County  64

Raft River  28
Butte County  70

Mackay  63
Nampa  39

RIRIE BULLDOG SHOOTOUT
Malad   57
West Jefferson  30

Firth  55
Murtaugh  53

Ambrose  53
Grace   57


