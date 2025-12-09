Skip to Content
Tuesday high school basketball scores – December 9

Published 9:54 PM

BOYS SCORES
Rigby  49
Blackfoot  55

Minico  31
Preston  65

American Falls  57 
Kimberly   36

GIRLS SCORES
Ririe    20
Leadore  33

