Tuesday high school basketball scores – December 9
(KIFI)
BOYS SCORES
Rigby 49
Blackfoot 55
Minico 31
Preston 65
American Falls 57
Kimberly 36
GIRLS SCORES
Ririe 20
Leadore 33
