Sermon Service & Electric Student-Athlete of the Week – Madison Merzlock – Dec. 11, 2025

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – This week's Sermon Service & Electric Student-Athlete of the Week is a senior on the Skyline Girls' basketball team. Madison Merzlock is a forward on the team, and she plays with a lot of energy and intensity.

"I just like to bring the aggression, and I like to play hard," Madison said. "I think that if I play hard, that it'll help elevate my teammates around me to the same level..."

The energy and passion that Merzlock brings to the floor every night is done in an effort to inspire and elevate her own teammates. Due to this and her status as a senior, she has found herself in a leadership role, helping to coach the younger players on the team.on the team.

"it's been so incredible being able to play alongside my other senior teammates and being able to... lead a team and to help coach some of the younger girls," said Merzlock. "Helping them learn what varsity basketball is and helping them learn how we flow, how we play."

Being a senior, Madison knows this season is a season of lasts. When I asked her what she hopes to accomplish in this final season of her high school career, she spoke about how she wanted to be remembered.

"I just hope to... leave an impact here with my teammates," she said. "I just want to be remembered as a teammate that was... fun and uplifting... I just want to leave a great experience for me and also for my teammates [who are] coming up. I want to teach them and show them how fun varsity basketball can be."

Congratulations to our Sermon Service & Electric Student-Athlete of the Week, Madison Merzlock of Skyline High School.