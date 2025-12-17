Skip to Content
Sports

Wednesday high school basketball scores – December 17

MGNonline
By
Updated
today at 10:20 PM
Published 9:59 PM

(KIFI)
BOYS SCORES
Century   40
Highland  56

South Fremont  32
Sugar-Salem    66

Snake River  43
Teton   51

Carey  44
Mackay  49

GIRLS SCORES
West Side  22
Soda Springs  35

Article Topic Follows: Sports
BOYS BASKETBALL
Girls Basketball
scores
sports line

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.