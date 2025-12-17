Wednesday high school basketball scores – December 17
(KIFI)
BOYS SCORES
Century 40
Highland 56
South Fremont 32
Sugar-Salem 66
Snake River 43
Teton 51
Carey 44
Mackay 49
GIRLS SCORES
West Side 22
Soda Springs 35
