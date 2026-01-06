Skip to Content
Tuesday girls high school basketball scores – January 6

MGN Online
Published 10:19 PM

(KIFI)
Marsh Valley  38
Malad  50

North Fremont   34
Ririe  47

Firth   68
West Jefferson  36

Alturas Prep  10
Leadore  44

Girls Basketball
scores
