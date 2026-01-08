Thursday girls high school basketball scores – January 8
(KIFI)
West Jefferson 28
Ririe 65
Salmon 30
Firth 59
Butte County 70
Rockland 25
Challis 11
Taylor's Crossing 26
North Gem 13
Mackay 53
