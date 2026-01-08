Skip to Content
Thursday girls high school basketball scores – January 8

Published 10:16 PM

West Jefferson   28
Ririe  65

Salmon   30
Firth  59

Butte County  70
Rockland   25

Challis  11
Taylor's Crossing  26

North Gem 13
Mackay 53

