Friday boys high school basketball scores – January 9
(KIFI)
Buhl 69
Marsh Valley 82
West Yellowstone, MT 40
North Fremont 48
Hagerman 27
Butte County 53
Aberdeen 34
West Jefferson 71
Rich, UT 64
Grace 51
