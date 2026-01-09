Skip to Content
Friday boys high school basketball scores – January 9

today at 10:52 PM
Published 9:57 PM

Buhl  69
Marsh Valley  82

West Yellowstone, MT  40
North Fremont  48

Hagerman    27
Butte County  53

Aberdeen  34
West Jefferson  71

Rich, UT  64
Grace   51

BOYS BASKETBALL
scores
sports line

