Saturday high school basketball scores – January 10
BOYS SCORES
Bonneville 42
Highland 70
Idaho Falls 62
Minico 51
Twin Falls 52
Preston 69
Burley 65
Blackfoot 72
American Falls 51
South Fremont 47
Sugar-Salem 52
Shelley 51
Teton 67
Marsh Valley 50
Salmon 30
Soda Springs 60
Mackay 60
Richfield 52
West Side 53
Wendell 55
Declo 58
Malad 62
Rockland 72
Leadore 45
Liberty Charter 55
Grace 73
North Gem 33
Taylor's Crossing 72
GIRLS SCORES
Bonneville 32
Pocatello 50
American Falls 18
Filer 36
Kimberly 40
Snake River 34
Murtaugh 23
Grace 41
Aberdeen 42
Raft River 56
West Side 52
West Jefferson 42
Ririe 35
Teton 41
Firth 54
Declo 31
Rockland 32
Leadore 29
Mackay 57
Richfield 29