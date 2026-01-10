Skip to Content
Saturday high school basketball scores – January 10

High school basketball
MGN Online
High school basketball
By
Published 10:58 PM

(KIFI)
BOYS SCORES
Bonneville  42
Highland  70

Idaho Falls  62
Minico  51

Twin Falls  52
Preston  69

Burley  65
Blackfoot  72

American Falls  51
South Fremont  47

Sugar-Salem  52 
Shelley   51

Teton  67
Marsh Valley  50

Salmon  30
Soda Springs  60

Mackay  60
Richfield  52

West Side  53
Wendell  55

Declo  58
Malad  62

Rockland  72
Leadore  45

Liberty Charter  55
Grace  73

North Gem 33
Taylor's Crossing  72

GIRLS SCORES
Bonneville  32
Pocatello  50

American Falls  18
Filer   36

Kimberly   40
Snake River  34

Murtaugh    23
Grace  41

Aberdeen  42
Raft River  56

West Side  52
West Jefferson  42

Ririe  35
Teton  41

Firth  54
Declo  31

Rockland  32
Leadore   29

Mackay  57
Richfield  29

