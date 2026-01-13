Skip to Content
Sports

Tuesday boys high school basketball scores – January 13

KIFI, MGNonline
By
Updated
today at 10:44 PM
Published 10:08 PM

(KIFI)
Malad   58
Grace   54

North Fremont  32
Ririe  45

West Jefferson  74
Butte County    65

Mackay  63
Grace Lutheran  43

North Gem  22
Challis   79

Taylor's Crossing  44
Watersprings  66


Article Topic Follows: Sports
BOYS BASKETBALL
scores
sports line

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.