Tuesday boys high school basketball scores – January 13
(KIFI)
Malad 58
Grace 54
North Fremont 32
Ririe 45
West Jefferson 74
Butte County 65
Mackay 63
Grace Lutheran 43
North Gem 22
Challis 79
Taylor's Crossing 44
Watersprings 66
