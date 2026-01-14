Wednesday girls high school basketball scores – January 14
(KIFI)
Snake River 23
Bear Lake 56
West Jefferson 37
South Fremont 41
Butte County 44
Grace 47
(KIFI)
Snake River 23
Bear Lake 56
West Jefferson 37
South Fremont 41
Butte County 44
Grace 47
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.