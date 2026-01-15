Skip to Content
Thursday girls high school basketball scores – January 15

Canyon Ridge  21
Rigby  75

Highland  57
Century   28

Hillcrest     41
Blackfoot   46

Alturas Prep  18
Taylor's Crossing  55

