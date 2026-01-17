Saturday high school basketball scores – January 17
(KIFI)
BOYS SCORES
Thunder Ridge 62
Canyon Ridge 50
South Fremont 38
American Falls 72
Ririe 46
Teton 59
Salmon 65
West Jefferson 68
Aberdeen 20
West Side 71
Bear Lake 44
Firth 62
Soda Springs 56
Declo 48
Raft River 35
Grace 56
Carey 39
Challis 36
Watersprings 79
Garden Valley 73
Leadore 53
North Gem 15
Clark County 8
Rockland 64
GIRLS SCORES
Bonneville 32
Madison 57
Pocatello 63
Burley 57
Preston 45
Bear Lake 55
Wendell 18
Malad 69
Leadore 47
North Gem 16
Butte County 53
Murtaugh 34
Challis 67
Carey 42