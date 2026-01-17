Skip to Content
Saturday high school basketball scores – January 17

today at 10:44 PM
Published 10:22 PM

BOYS SCORES
Thunder Ridge  62
Canyon Ridge  50

South Fremont  38
American Falls  72

Ririe  46
Teton  59

Salmon  65
West Jefferson  68

Aberdeen  20
West Side  71

Bear Lake  44
Firth  62

Soda Springs  56
Declo  48

Raft River  35
Grace   56

Carey  39
Challis  36

Watersprings  79
Garden Valley  73

Leadore  53
North Gem  15

Clark County   8
Rockland  64

GIRLS SCORES
Bonneville  32
Madison   57

Pocatello  63
Burley   57

Preston  45
Bear Lake  55

Wendell  18
Malad  69

Leadore  47
North Gem  16

Butte County  53
Murtaugh  34

Challis  67
Carey   42

