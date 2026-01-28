Wednesday boys high school basketball scores – January 28
Madison 65
Canyon Ridge 51
Idaho Falls 56
Bonneville 67
Thunder Ridge 53
Pocatello 61
Highland 64
Rigby 52
Blackfoot 61
Skyline 50
Shelley 34
Hillcrest 53
