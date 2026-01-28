Skip to Content
Wednesday boys high school basketball scores – January 28

today at 10:36 PM
Published 9:48 PM

Madison  65
Canyon Ridge  51

Idaho Falls  56
Bonneville   67

Thunder Ridge  53
Pocatello  61

Highland  64
Rigby  52

Blackfoot  61
Skyline  50

Shelley   34
Hillcrest   53

BOYS BASKETBALL
scores
sports line

