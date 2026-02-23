Monday boys district basketball tournament scores – February 23
3A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
(3) West Jefferson 63
(2) Firth 72 (OT)
2A DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT
(1) Grace 75
(3) Alturas Prep 9
