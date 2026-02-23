Skip to Content
Monday boys district basketball tournament scores – February 23

3A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
(3) West Jefferson  63
(2) Firth   72 (OT)

2A DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT
(1) Grace   75
(3) Alturas Prep  9

