Sports

Wednesday high school baseball and softball scores – March 11

Published 8:48 PM

BOYS BASEBALL
Highland  18
Century   2

Marsh Valley  14
Preston  8

GAME 1:
Thunder Ridge  11
Blackfoot  15

GAME 1:
Wood River   0
Idaho Falls  11

GAME 2:
Wood River  1
Idaho Falls   6

Shelley   4
Minico    2

GAME 1:
Snake River  2
Malad   6

GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL 
GAME 1:
Jerome   29
Century   5

GAME 2:
Jerome   28
Century   0

GAME 1:
Burley  3
Idaho Falls  8

GAME 2:
Burley   11
Idaho Falls  10

