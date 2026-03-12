Skip to Content
Thursday high school baseball and softball scores – March 12

BOYS BASEBALL
Skyline  3
Rio Mesa, CA  9

Marsh Valley  2
Kimberly  8

Malad  0
Burley  10

BILL BETS TOURNAMENT
Shelley   1
Homedale  16

GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
GAME 1:
Skyline   17
Canyon Ridge  12

GAME 2:
Skyline  19
Canyon Ridge  0

GAME 1:
Twin Falls  6
Pocatello   10

GAME 2:
Twin Falls  3
Pocatello  15

GAME 1:
Teton  12
Marsh Valley  4

GAME 2:
Teton  3
Marsh Valley  1

