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Friday boys high school baseball scores – March 13

Pixabay
By
Updated
today at 10:08 PM
Published 9:13 PM

(KIFI)
Eagle  3
Madison  2

Madison  6
Timberline  16

Skyview  4
Rigby  2

Rigby  8
Capital  3

Richfield, UT  11
Highland  7

Highland  0
Desert Hills, UT  9

Skyline  0
Thousand Oaks, CA  8

Hillcrest  2
Kuna  11

Pocatello  7
Bear River, UT  8

Malad   10
Ogden, UT  5

Gooding  1
Salmon  17

North Fremont   7
Marsh Valley JV   8

BILL BETTS TOURNAMENT
Shelley  19
American Falls  2

New Plymouth  2
Shelley  10

Sugar-Salem  8
Buhl  3

Sugar-Salem  5
Payette  15

South Fremont  2
Fruitland   7

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