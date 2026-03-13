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Friday girls high school softball scores – March 13

MGNOnline, KIFI
By
Updated
today at 10:21 PM
Published 9:22 PM

(KIFI)
Rigby  2
Boise  13

Skyline, UT  0
Highland   12

MARCH WARM-UP CLASSIC
Boulder City, NV  0
Bonneville   5

San Juan, UT   13
Bonneville  3

Ben Lomond, UT   5
Hillcrest  20

Timpanogas, UT  8
Hillcrest   7

Hillcrest   12
Parowan, UT  9

Blackfoot  10
Orem, UT  6

Emery, UT 4
Blackfoot 15

Idaho Falls  10
Orem, UT  12

Highland  11
Page, AZ  2

Snake River  3
Carbon, UT  14

Shelley  11
Legacy, NV  0

Bonneville  2
Skyridge, UT  10

South Fremont  1
Preston   16

Bear Lake  20
North Summit, UT  0

GAME 1:
American Falls  6
Fruitland  10

GAME 2:
American Falls  12
Fruitland  13

Moapa Valley, NV  6
Snake River  2

Grand County, UT  11
Snake River  0

Article Topic Follows: Sports
girls softball
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