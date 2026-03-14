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Saturday high school baseball scores – March 14

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Published 11:06 PM

(KIFI)

Skyline  2
Hueneme, CA  9

Skyline  3
Oxnard, CA  4

Rigby  8
Timberline  6

GAME 1:
Madison  7
Capital    8

GAME 2:
Madison  12
Capital  2

GAME 1:
Hillcrest  32
Mountain Home  18

GAME 2:
Hillcrest  24
Mountain Home  9

GAME 1:
Jerome  10
Pocatello  6

GAME 2:
Jerome  7
Pocatello  4

Bonneville  3
Owyhee  5

GAME 1:
Idaho Falls  14
Kuna  13

GAME 2:
Idaho Falls  6
Kuna  18

Bear Lake  12
Declo 13

Burley  5
Malad  1

DESERT HILLS A TRUSS 2.0 TOURNAMENT
Sky View, UT  3
Highland 12

Logan, UT  7
Highland   2

BILL BETS TOURNAMENT
Shelley  18
Buhl  4

South Fremont  15
Payette 13

South Fremont  12
New Plymouth 2

American Falls  2
Fruitland  22

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