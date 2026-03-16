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Monday boys high school baseball scores – March 16

Pixabay
By
New
Published 8:13 PM

(KIFI)
GAME 1
Century 2
Thunder Ridge 7

GAME 2: 
Century  0
Thunder Ridge  16

Blackfoot  3
Jerome   2

Teton   21
American Falls  1

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