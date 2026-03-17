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Tuesday high school baseball and softball scores – March 17

Local News 8, MGN Online
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Published 7:55 PM

(KIFI)
BOYS BASEBALL
GAME 1:
Shelley   18
Preston   5

GAME 2:
Shelley  7
Preston  6

South Fremont   20
American Falls   1

Malad  17
Snake River  0

Salmon 14
Declo 2

GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
GAME 1:
Hillcrest  20
Canyon Ridge  1

GAME 2:
Hillcrest  20
Canyon Ridge  0

GAME 1:
Burley   5
Rigby   18

GAME 2:
Burley 12
Rigby 15

Bonneville   20
Thunder Ridge  4

Wood River  0
Pocatello   10

Blackfoot   14
Madison    0

South Fremont   8 
American Falls   13

Teton  11
Snake River  0

Firth   5
Declo  10

Malad  11
Marsh Valley  3

Article Topic Follows: Sports
boys baseball
girls softball
scores
sports line

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