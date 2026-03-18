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Wednesday high school scores – March 18

Local News 8, MGN Online
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today at 10:32 PM
Published 10:14 PM

(KIFI)
BOYS BASEBALL
BUCKS BAGS SPRING CLASSIC - DAY 1
Bear Lake  4
Century  14

COACH BOB NATIONAL INVITATIONAL
Idaho Falls  7
Gilbert Christian, AZ  7  (tie)

GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
Hillcrest  12
Madison  2

Burley   3
Blackfoot  14

Century  0
Highland  15

Preston  4
American Falls  2

Sugar-Salem  3
Skyline   7

Teton 6
Bonneville 11

Firth 7
Marsh Valley 13

Bear Lake  17
West Side   4

Article Topic Follows: Sports
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girls softball
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